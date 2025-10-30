Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

