ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $103.64 and last traded at $101.4690, with a volume of 952980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Get ATI alerts:

The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,735,262.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,360,036.63. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 136,460 shares of company stock worth $10,750,979 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ATI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 2,010.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.