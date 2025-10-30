Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$86.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions traded as high as C$71.38 and last traded at C$71.06, with a volume of 11352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.74.
BDGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities set a C$70.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.