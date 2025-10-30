Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$86.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions traded as high as C$71.38 and last traded at C$71.06, with a volume of 11352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.74.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities set a C$70.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49.

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.