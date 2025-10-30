Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

