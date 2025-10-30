Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 2,031 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

