Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,595,807. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $741.86 and a 200 day moving average of $696.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

