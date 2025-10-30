Ballast Inc. Sells 2,945 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ballast Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $275.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.