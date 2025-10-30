Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 455 to GBX 470 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.83.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 404.43 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 223.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 408.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.42. The firm has a market cap of £56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 753,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373, for a total transaction of £2,810,323.74. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

