BGIN BLOCKCHAIN (NASDAQ:BGIN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN (NASDAQ:BGINGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN Price Performance

BGIN opened at $4.11 on Thursday.

About BGIN BLOCKCHAIN

Through our operating subsidiaries, we are a digital asset technology company based in Singapore, Hong Kong and the U.S. with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies. We were established as a cryptocurrency mining business in 2019. Given our limited financial resources at the time, we decided to focus on selected alternative cryptocurrencies as it was more cost effective.

