British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 298 to GBX 308 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Get British Land alerts:

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 427.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

British Land Trading Up 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

BLND opened at GBX 385.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.76.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy bought 14,000 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 per share, with a total value of £49,420. Insiders have purchased 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,770 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.