Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,099,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,808,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 213,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

AVGO opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

