Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,667 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,292,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

