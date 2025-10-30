Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

