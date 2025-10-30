Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,590 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of EUFN opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

