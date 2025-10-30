Brookstone Capital Management Has $107,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 268,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

