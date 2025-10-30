Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21,935.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

