Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,943 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $5,006,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 748,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 172,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,400. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

