Bruce Hiscock Purchases 119 Shares of Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 per share, for a total transaction of £2,390.71.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Stock Performance

LON:BVXP opened at GBX 1,850 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,400.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,583.96. Bioventix PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,800 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,000. The company has a market cap of £96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 145.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. Equities analysts predict that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.