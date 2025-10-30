Burford Brothers Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Burford Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $275.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

