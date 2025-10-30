CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

CAB Payments (LON:CABPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CAB Payments Stock Down 1.2%

LON:CABP opened at GBX 51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £129.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. CAB Payments has a 12 month low of GBX 37.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 123.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.95.

CAB Payments (LON:CABPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.