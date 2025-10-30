CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CAB Payments Stock Down 1.2%

LON:CABP opened at GBX 51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £129.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. CAB Payments has a 12 month low of GBX 37.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 123.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.95.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

