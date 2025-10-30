Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 57 on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 45.92 and a one year high of GBX 159. The company has a market cap of £54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.28.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

