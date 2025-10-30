Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $6.8127 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 39,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

