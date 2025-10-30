Cardano Risk Management B.V. Buys 216,675 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,745,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.7% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $602,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.