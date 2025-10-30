Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.5%

CARR stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

