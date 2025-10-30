Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $301.82, but opened at $346.01. Celestica shares last traded at $334.0990, with a volume of 3,182,489 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 406.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Up 3.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

