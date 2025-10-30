Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/3/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/3/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,850. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,700.26. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,964 shares of company stock worth $3,169,861. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

