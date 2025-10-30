Cerus (CERS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $55.1160 million for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CERS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 47,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

