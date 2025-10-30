Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $191.72, but opened at $208.66. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $201.7150, with a volume of 708,956 shares traded.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.18. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.