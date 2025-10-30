Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $14.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

