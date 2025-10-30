Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167,054 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.