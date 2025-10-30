Citigroup Downgrades Centrica (LON:CNA) to Neutral

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 185 price target on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.67.

CNA stock opened at GBX 176.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 112.99 and a 52-week high of GBX 179.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.70.

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £1,679.73. Also, insider Sue Whalley purchased 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £971.73. Insiders have bought a total of 4,673 shares of company stock worth $788,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

