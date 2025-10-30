Citigroup Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 690

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 640 to GBX 690 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 649.17.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at GBX 586.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 535.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 515.28. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 359.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 588.80. The firm has a market cap of £47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Lewis purchased 607 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £3,186.75. Also, insider Katie Murray sold 18,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516, for a total value of £93,163.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,815. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

