Civeo (CVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $177.0430 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.38 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civeo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Civeo has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

