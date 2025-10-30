Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $402.03 million for the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 252.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,347,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,454 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,233,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 998,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,893,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 912,632 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 637.7% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 706,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 610,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 price target on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

