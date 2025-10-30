Clodagh Moriarty Sells 51,119 Shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total transaction of £586,846.12.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,165 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,150.78. Dunelm Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 836.61 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,249. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,429.50.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

