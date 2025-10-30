Clodagh Moriarty Sells 51,119 Shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total transaction of £586,846.12.
Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,165 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,150.78. Dunelm Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 836.61 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,249. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
