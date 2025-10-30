CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $751.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $741.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.