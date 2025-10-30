Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 342,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

