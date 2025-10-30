Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 436 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $207.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

