Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Arete lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $33.00. Arete currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Comcast traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.3710, with a volume of 3356924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 457,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

