Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $563.0780 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 3.1%

CON stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,271,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,276,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 275,022 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CON

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.