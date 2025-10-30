Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $24.40. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $24.1820, with a volume of 8,897,385 shares traded.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFLT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $619,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,468,940. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $443,909.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 636,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,497.96. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 741,584 shares of company stock worth $13,597,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Confluent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.