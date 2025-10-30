Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $24.40. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $24.1820, with a volume of 8,897,385 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFLT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFLT
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Confluent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent Trading Down 0.4%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.96.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.