Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,389 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

