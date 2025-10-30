CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 51,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $741.86 and its 200-day moving average is $696.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

