Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright now has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 2139737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Scientific by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.48 and a beta of 6.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

