Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 132.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,723,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673,099 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $100,404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,812 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRBG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.38%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

