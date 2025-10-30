CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.65. CorMedix shares last traded at $11.3150, with a volume of 552,178 shares.

Specifically, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 25,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,394.68. This trade represents a 14.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. D Boral Capital upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

CorMedix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $886.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.85.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4830.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $107,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

See Also

