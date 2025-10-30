Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 3,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,595,807 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

