Crux Wealth Advisors Acquires 993 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Crux Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.3% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Shares of META stock opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

