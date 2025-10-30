Crux Wealth Advisors Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Crux Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 117,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $275.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

