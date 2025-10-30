Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $5.99. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $5.8150, with a volume of 451,164 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The business had revenue of $482.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 price target on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on Custom Truck One Source and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

